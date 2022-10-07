Check out Ghana's FIFA World Rankings ahead of World Cup tournaments; 2022 is the worst

Black Stars

Ghana are set to make their fourth appearance at the World Cup and will head into the 2022 edition of the tournament as the lowest-ranked country among all the 32 participating countries.

Ghana is now ranked 61st in the world and 11th in Africa. They are yet to appear in the top ten in Africa since December 2021, when they were ranked 8th.



Also, the West African side have not appeared in the African top five since August 2018, when they were ranked 4th and 45th in the world.



Ghana have had poor results in 2022, winning only 2 games out of 12 while drawing 5 and losing 5 of the remaining 10.







2006

Ghana made their World Cup debut in 2006. They were ranked 48th in the world and 8th in Africa.



The Black Stars surprised the world by making it out of a group that had Italy(13th in the World), Czech Republic(2nd) and USA(5th).



Ghana beat Czech Republic and USA before losing to Brazil in the round of 16 stages.



2010



Ghana's highest FIFA ranking ahead of World Cup was recorded in 2010.

Ghana were ranked 32nd in the World and 6th in Africa ahead of the 2010 World Cup hosted by South Africa.



The Black Stars became the hope of Africa in the tournament going all the way to the quarter-finals before painfully exiting the tournament due to a penalty shootout loss to Uruguay.



2014: 37th



In 2014, Ghana were ranked 37th in the World and 4th in Africa ahead of the Mundial in Brazil. That was their highest ahead of the inter-continental showpiece.



Ghana had a disappointing outing, failing to progress from the group of Germany, USA and Portugal. They finished bottom of the group with 1 point.

2022(current)



The 2022 edition of the World Cup will begin in November. FIFA, on October 6, 2022, FIFA released their last ranking before the most prestigious international football tournament commences in Qatar.



The latest rankings have Ghana placed 61st and 11th in Africa. The ranking was a result of the Black Stars' poor showing during the final ore-World Cup international break.



Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and managed to beat now 142nd-ranked Nicaragua 1-0 within the break.



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

EE/BOG