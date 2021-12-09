Check out Ghana's kit for 2021 AFCON and its meaning

The Black Stars of Ghana

Black Stars paired in Group C of AFCON

Black Stars target fifth AFCON trophy



Prize money for AFCON 2021 is $4.5m



The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022, and the twenty-four qualified teams have begun preparations for the tournament.



The 32nd edition of the second oldest continental competition in 2022 will have all the African big boys namely Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Morocco, and Senegal all lined up for the tournament.

Ghana alongside twenty-three other countries will be wearing unique attire at the tournament in Cameroon but we have picked out what the Black Stars will be wearing and its meaning.



The jerseys for the Black Stars was designed by kit manufacturing giants Puma who have been sponsoring Ghana for the past sixteen years.



The home kit is largely dominated by the white colour and reflects the intricate art of weaving, rich in detail and steeped in traditional beauty while the away version is largely yellow, with a balance of black designs in both.



Ghana are four times champions of the Cup of Nations and are looking forward to breaking their over decades of trophyless season.