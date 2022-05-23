Check out Ghana's leaked jersey for 2022 World Cup

Ghana will wear white as home jersey at the 2022 World Cup

A jersey believed to be the one the Black Stars would wear at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is making the rounds on social media.



The all-white jersey has a black star emboldened at the middle of the chest-area with the sleeves having a touch of Ghana’s red, yellow and green colors.



The jersey which was designed by Puma was shared by the Ghanaian CEO of Mayniak Sportswear, Abdul Rashid Zakari.

The Black Stars have been placed in group H of the World Cup where they will be playing Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



Ghana are making a return to the tournament after missing the last edition which was held in Russia in 2018.



The Black Stars ahead of the tournament will play Chile and Japan in friendly games before the World Cup.



Below is a photo of the jersey





