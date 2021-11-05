Check out Hearts of Oak's 22-man squad for GPL WK2 clash against WAFA

• Hearts of Oak face WAFA in GPL Week 2
• Nuru Sulley, Gladson Awako to miss Hearts game against WAFA
• Mohammed Alhassan makes Hearts of Oak's squad to face WAFA
Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has named his squad for Ghana Premier League(GPL) match week two clash against WAFA in Sogakope.
The Phobians visit the Red Bull Arena on Friday, November 5 as they search for a first win of their title defence season.
Defender, Mohammed Alhassan, who collapsed during the club's goalless draw with Legon Cities, has recovered in time to make the list.
Also, left-back, Raddy Ovouka has been included and is expected to have some minutes after battling injuries in recent weeks.
The only significant absentees are Nuru Sulley, who is reportedly under the weather and Gladson Awako, who is yet to resume training after being excused by the club due to personal reasons.
The game is set for 3:00pm kick-off time.
Find the full Squad below
• Goalkeepers
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
Richard Baidoo
Defenders
Fatawu Mohammed
Mohammed Alhassan
James Serwonu
Sumaila Larry
Raddy Ovouka
Robert Addo Sowah
Midfielders
Emmanuel Nettey
Frederick Ansah Botchway
Ibrahim Salifu
Salim Adams
Ushau Adams
Forwards
Isaac Mensah
Victor Aidoo
Afriyie Barnieh
Kofi Kordzi
Agyenm Boateng
Patrick Razak
Benjamin Yorke
Enock Asubonteng
- Friday Debate: Who wins the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League?
- Our confidence to compete is high – King Faisal’s Enoch Morrison
- We want to win the league and FA Cup - Ashantigold's Richard Osei Agyemang
- Kotoko Coach Prosper Narteh’s winning tip for Isaac Oppong ahead of Sunday's clash
- 'Let's make Baba Yara a fortress grounds for opponents' - Kotoko PRO to fans
- Read all related articles