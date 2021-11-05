Check out Hearts of Oak's 22-man squad for GPL WK2 clash against WAFA

Hearts of Oak

• Hearts of Oak face WAFA in GPL Week 2

• Nuru Sulley, Gladson Awako to miss Hearts game against WAFA



• Mohammed Alhassan makes Hearts of Oak's squad to face WAFA



Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has named his squad for Ghana Premier League(GPL) match week two clash against WAFA in Sogakope.



The Phobians visit the Red Bull Arena on Friday, November 5 as they search for a first win of their title defence season.



Defender, Mohammed Alhassan, who collapsed during the club's goalless draw with Legon Cities, has recovered in time to make the list.



Also, left-back, Raddy Ovouka has been included and is expected to have some minutes after battling injuries in recent weeks.



The only significant absentees are Nuru Sulley, who is reportedly under the weather and Gladson Awako, who is yet to resume training after being excused by the club due to personal reasons.

The game is set for 3:00pm kick-off time.



Find the full Squad below



• Goalkeepers



Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi



Richard Baidoo



Defenders

Fatawu Mohammed



Mohammed Alhassan



James Serwonu



Sumaila Larry



Raddy Ovouka



Robert Addo Sowah



Midfielders

Emmanuel Nettey



Frederick Ansah Botchway



Ibrahim Salifu



Salim Adams



Ushau Adams



Forwards



Isaac Mensah

Victor Aidoo



Afriyie Barnieh



Kofi Kordzi



Agyenm Boateng



Patrick Razak



Benjamin Yorke



Enock Asubonteng