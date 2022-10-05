Check out Hearts of Oak’s traveling squad to Mali for ASR Bamako clash

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak interim coach, David Ocloo announced a 22-man travelling squad list for this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary game against AS Bamako.

The Phobians play away in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup against the Malian side on Saturday.



Hearts of Oak is set to fly out to Bamako on Thursday to continue with preparations ahead of the game.



Check out the squad.



GOALKEEPERS



Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi

Eric Ofori Antwi



DEFENDERS



Fatawu Mohammed



Samuel Inkoom



Rashid Okine



Dennis Korsah

Robert Addo Sowah



Konadu Yiadom



Caleb Amankwah



Mohammed Alhassan



Zakaria Yakubu



MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Kordie



Seidu Suraj



Enoch Asubonteng



Gladson Awako



Gideon Asante



Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang

FORWARDS



Yassan Ouatching



Kwadwo Obeng Junior



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Junior Kaaba