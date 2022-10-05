1
Check out Hearts of Oak’s traveling squad to Mali for ASR Bamako clash

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak interim coach, David Ocloo announced a 22-man travelling squad list for this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary game against AS Bamako.

The Phobians play away in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup against the Malian side on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak is set to fly out to Bamako on Thursday to continue with preparations ahead of the game.

Check out the squad.

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Eric Ofori Antwi

DEFENDERS

Fatawu Mohammed

Samuel Inkoom

Rashid Okine

Dennis Korsah

Robert Addo Sowah

Konadu Yiadom

Caleb Amankwah

Mohammed Alhassan

Zakaria Yakubu

MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Kordie

Seidu Suraj

Enoch Asubonteng

Gladson Awako

Gideon Asante

Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang

FORWARDS

Yassan Ouatching

Kwadwo Obeng Junior

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Junior Kaaba

