Check out Hearts of Oak’s traveling squad to Mali for ASR Bamako clash

Accra Hearts of Oak interim coach, David Ocloo announced a 22-man travelling squad list for this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary game against AS Bamako.
The Phobians play away in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup against the Malian side on Saturday.
Hearts of Oak is set to fly out to Bamako on Thursday to continue with preparations ahead of the game.
Check out the squad.
GOALKEEPERS
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
Eric Ofori Antwi
DEFENDERS
Fatawu Mohammed
Samuel Inkoom
Rashid Okine
Dennis Korsah
Robert Addo Sowah
Konadu Yiadom
Caleb Amankwah
Mohammed Alhassan
Zakaria Yakubu
MIDFIELDERS
Daniel Kordie
Seidu Suraj
Enoch Asubonteng
Gladson Awako
Gideon Asante
Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang
FORWARDS
Yassan Ouatching
Kwadwo Obeng Junior
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Junior Kaaba