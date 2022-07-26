Check out Kotoko's new jersey for 2022/2023 season

Asante Kotoko SC new kit

Asante Kotoko have unveiled their new jersey for the 2022/2023 season on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The Reds unveiled their new kit, designed by Italian sportswear company Errea, on their Twitter handle.

The home kit is red dominant with white on the sleeves and neck, while the away kit is green with black on the sleeves and neck.



The jersey comes in a unique form in honour of the patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II whose image is at the left bottom of the shirt.



Kotoko could debut their new kit during their pre-season tour in Turkey.



The club announced on Monday, July 25, 2022, that they will embark on a 15-day training tour in Turkey before the start of the season.



The tour will begin on Monday, August 15 and end on Tuesday, August 30.

Asante Kotoko are looking to retain their Ghana Premier League title next season and also go far in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.



The draw for the preliminary round of the Champions League is expected to be held in August 2022.



Although the specific date for the draw is yet to be announced by CAF, the first round, second round, and playoff games are scheduled to take place from September 9 to November 9, 2022.





EE/KPE