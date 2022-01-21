Check out Milo's poor record after leaving Ghana in 2010

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac appointed as Black Stars coach

Milovan Rajevac lead Ghana to historic feat at World Cup



Ghanaians call for the sacking of Milovan Rajevac



Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac is facing dismissal after leading Ghana to an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghanaians are calling for his head after failing to steer Ghana past the group stages at the AFCON 2021.



His sacking will add up to his mediocre performance since leaving Ghana in 2010.

The 68-year-old led Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2010 and also astonishingly guided the team to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup, becoming the third African nation to achieve that feat.



Below is his adventure after leaving Ghana in 2010



Al Ahli club sacked Milovan after 5 months



Superb performance with the Black Stars in 2010 landed him a club football job in Saudi Arabia.



He took over Al Ahli a day after quitting the Black Stars job on September 8, 2010. The experienced trainer left after five months.

Qatar sacked him after 4 months



He was offered the national team job of Qatar and accepted it in February 2011. But got fired after six months in charge.



Rudar Velenje Football Club



After spending five years without anding any coaching role, Milovan Rajevac returned to the touchline in 2016 where he was appointed by the Slovanian side, Rudar Velenje Football Club on June 15. A role he held for only 11 days.



Algeria sacked him after just 2 games

It appeared he had an offer o take the Algeria National team and thus resign to become manager for the Desert Foxes on June 26, 2016. But after just two games Rajevac resigned, tendering in his letter in October 2016.



Thailand sacked him after their first group game in Asia Cup



He landed the Thailand job in 2017 for a year with an option to extend or two years. In 2018, the Thailand FA triggered his extension to 2020 but a 4-1 defeat to India in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup saw his exit.