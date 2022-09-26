Check out Nicaragua's form ahead of Ghana friendly

Nicaragua national team

Nicaragua will go head-to-head with Ghana at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco on September 27, 2022.

This will be the first meeting between the two countries and the Nicaraguans will be feeling confident about winning the tie.



Nicaragua are ranked 139th by FIFA but they are in some decent form juxtaposed with Black Stars.



In their last five matches, the North American side have won three, lost one and drew one.



They beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-1, drew two-all with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and beat Bahama 0-2 and 4-0 in a doubleheader before losing Suriname 2-1.



Ghana, on the other hand, are without a win in their last four matches losing two and drawing two.

The match comes off on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 18:00 GMT kick-off time.



