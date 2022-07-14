Check out how Ghanaian players are faring in the qualification rounds of the Champions League

Gilbert Koomson

Ten Ghanaian players were involved in the UEFA Champions League qualification rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Midfielder Nana Boateng is the only player who scored as players enjoyed mixed results.



Gilbert Koomson lasted the entire period of the game for the Norwegian Bodo/Glimt side who pulled through despite suffering a 3-1 away loss to Faroe Island side Klaksvík. Koomson played as one of the forwards in a 4-3-3 system by his side at the Injector Arena in Klaksvík as they progressed on a 4-3 aggregate, having won the first-leg 3-0.



Elsewhere at the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu, two Ghanaian players were eliminated from the competition after losing on penalties. Former Right to Dream Academy graduate Bismark Adjei-Boateng and youngster Emmanuel Yeboah both featured for CFR Cluj who lost 4-3 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in extra-time. Boateng scored the opening goal of the game for the Romanians.



Ex-FC Twente Enschede midfielder Mustapha Yahaya warmed the bench for Lincoln Red Imps in their 2-0 triumph over Shkupi from North Macedonia. However, the Gilbraltar side failed to progress after losing the first leg tie 3-0.



Attacker Kwabena Owusu came off the bench in the 75th minute to play for Qarabag who dismantled Polish side Lech Poznan 5-1.

Former B/A United forward Francis Kyeremeh played full throttle for Zalgiris from Lithuania when they pipped FC Ballkani of Kosovo in extra time. The tie ended 2-1 in favour of Zalgiris.



Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora and defender Patrick Kpozo played the full 90 minutes for Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol when they beat HŠK Zrinjski Mostar of Bosnia and Herzegovina to qualify on a 1-0 aggregate.



Gabriel Mensah climbed off the bench to play for Hibernians of Malta who failed to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg against Shamrock Rovers. The second-leg tie ended 0-0.



Attacker Bernard Tepketey played the last 25 minutes for Ludogorets who confirmed their superiority over FK Sutjeska Nikšić by beating them home and away to qualify on a 3-0 aggregate.



In the UEFA Europa Conference League, youngster Ekow Mills warmed the bench for Drita from Kosovo in their triumph over Inter Turku from Finland.