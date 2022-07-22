Check out names of 17 players requested by coach Ogum before resigning from Kotoko

A photo of 5 players from the 17 Ogum demanded

From what we have heard from some management members of Asante Kotoko, it seems that the decision of the Board to reject the transfer request to sign 17 new players might have contributed to the resignation of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, was reported by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM to have resigned from his position as the head coach of Asante Kotoko during a zoom meeting with the board and management of the club.



In the same virtual meeting, the 46-year-old coach is reported to have requested to sign 17 new players which were rejected by the Board as he wanted a total overhauling of the team ahead of the long season.



Emmanuel Dasobri, the club's administrative manager confirmed the verbal resignation of coach Ogum while adding that he indeed submitted a proposal to sign 17 new players.



“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four centre-backs," Dasoberi told Graphic Sports.



Communication's team member, Countryman Songo, also made the same allegations during his Fire for Fire show on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



"No time for any impersonlity. It is suicidal, very ridiculous that a coach who has been given about 15 new players, after a season where we are looking forward to our African campaign and defending the league title, you request 17 or 18 new players, what do you mean? People don't accept anything thrown at them."

Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and 2021/2022 GPL top scorer, Yaw Annor were the notable names of the 17-man list sighted by GhanaWeb as provided by Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Here are 15 names from the 17 players Ogum demanded



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh - Hearts of Oak



Konadu Yiadom - WAFA



Dominic Nsobila - Accra Lions



Emmanuel Adu - Samatex

Yussif Attah - Legon Cities



Isaac Mintah - New Edubiase



Evans Osei Owusu - Tema Youth



Yaw Annor - Ashantigold



Maxwell Abbey-Quaye - Accra Great Olympics



Augustine Reindorf - Karela United

David Abagna - RTU



Razak Kassim - Great Olympics



Jona Attuquaye - Legon Cities



Ansu Kofi Patrick - Medeama



Youssifou Atte - Legon Cities



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:





