Check out names of Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies players and officials who featured in alleged match-fixing plot

Ashantigold won the matchday 34 fixture by beating Inter Allies 7-0

Check out the names of players and officials of Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies who featured in the alleged match-fixing game that has rocked the Ghanaian league.

The two teams are in the mud for a suspected match of convenience at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Hashmin Musah, who is an Inter Allies centre-back confessed to scoring the two intentional own goals during the clash against Ashanti Gold.



Musah came off the bench and scored two own goals in the final 12 minutes, leaving Inter Allies 7-0 down.



The defender couldn’t have made his own goals look more deliberate if he’d tried.



The defender claims he netted the two goals on purpose because he believes the score had been agreed in advance for betting purposes.

This was the final game of the season and Musah’s team, Inter Allies, had already been relegated from Ghana’s Premier League.



Trailing 5-0, Musah entered the fray as a second-half substitute before taking matters into his own hands.



He was then subbed off before full-time following his brace of own goals.



Check out the names and players of both clubs:



Ashanti Gold

Amos Bailou (GK), Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Frank Akoto, Empem Dacosta, Samed Mohammed



Stephen Owusu Banahene, Eric Esso, Seth Osei,Emmanuel Owusu & Isaac Opoku Agyemang.



Subs



Kofi Mensah (GK), Emmanuel Bonsu, Paul Asare de Vries, Solomon Afriyie, Kwame Moses, Gordon Kusi Brokelyn & Stephen Nyarko.



Coach: Thomas Aboagye.

Inter Allies



Danso Wiredu- Mensah (GK), Mohammed Abdul Kadir, Issah Ali, Richard Acquah, Fard Ibrahim, Richmond Nii Lamptey (C), Alex Aso, Mohammed Zakari, Andy Okpe



Kingsley Fidelis Kuku & Sunday Henry Kalu.



Subs



Gideon Ahenkorah, Felix Abuska, Gockel Ahortor, Taufiq Shaibu & Hashim Musah.

Coach: Felix Aboagye.







