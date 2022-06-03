30
Check out photos and videos of the Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker

Tracy Acheampong has married Nigeria's Paul Onuachu

Fri, 3 Jun 2022

Ghana and Nigeria may have sporting and entertainment rivalries but the two countries have a lot in common. Despite the intense rivalry which has a jollof war at the centre of it, the two West African countries have respect and admiration for each other.

In the sporting sense, Ghana’s overpowering of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup may have buried the question of which country is better at football but that disappointment did not prevent a Super Eagles striker from marrying a Ghanaian.

Paul Onuachu, the Super Eagles forward has tied the knot with Tracy Acheampong, a Ghanaian who is based in Holland.

According to multiple reports, the two struck up a relationship at Amsterdam some four years ago when they clashed at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

It is believed that at the time of their meeting, Tracy Acheampong had no idea who Paul Onuachu who was then playing in Denmark was.

Onuachu proposed to Tracy Acheampong in January 2022 and subsequently walked the isle with his beautiful bride last month.

Tracy Acheampong has kept a low-profile but Pulse Ghana reports that she has been basing in the Netherlands for more than ten years.

She is also a nurse and has been working in Europe for the last decade.

Paul Onuachu enjoyed a successful season with Genk in which he scored over 23 goals. He has been linked with AS Roma and his arrival could trigger the loan move of Afena-Gyan to Sassuolo.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
