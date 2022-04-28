0
Check out photos from marriage ceremony of GFA presidential candidate Amanda Clinton

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Amanda Clinton is off the market

Amanda Clinton marries international pilot

Amanda Clinton marries months after her twin sister

2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate, Amanda Clinton has tied the knot with her pilot fiancé, Jean-Paul Amegashie.

The private legal practitioner according to photos and videos sighted by GhanaWeb had an engagement ceremony with Jean-Paul Amegashie on Wednesday 27th April 2022. 

Amanda Clinton confirmed the reports after sharing videos and photos of herself in a marriage ceremonial outfit in an Instagram post with the caption "So today was my......"

 

The first female GFA presidential canddidate and Head of Clinton Consultancy looked elegant in the garden ceremony attended by a few close family and friends. 

 

