6
Menu
Sports

Check out photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary

Abedi Pele And Maha Abedi Pele and his wife Maha Ayew

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tuesday, August 9, 2022, marks the 35th wedding anniversary of Ghana and African football legend, Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha Ayew.

The couple got married in 1987 in France when the former Black Stars captain was playing in the French League for Olympique de Marseille.

Abedi Pele, a three-time African Footballer of the Year winner, and his wife, Maha have given birth to three children, two sons, and a daughter.

Their sons, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew are also footballers like their father while Imani Ayew, the only daughter in the family works as a model.

Andre Dede Ayew is the current Black Stars captain who has scored 23 goals in 107 appearances and plays in the Qatari League for Al-Sad FC.

Jordan Ayew plays in the English Premier League for Crystal Palace and has 19 goals in 81 appearances.

Check out some photos of the couple and their children in the post below:







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
Related Articles: