Check out photos of Jordan Ayew's charming wife

Jordan Ayew and his wife, Denise Acquah

GhanaWeb Feature

The last son of Ghana and African football legend, Abedi Pele, Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah and they have been blessed with two children.



In our previous article, we profile the Black Stars striker, his rise and journey in football but in today's episode of the GhanaWeb Features, we focus on his wife.



We know that Denise was born on June 24, 1991, but her birthplace is unknown because of how she has been successful in keeping her private life under the media's radar.



However, we got to know her date of birth because she celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday, June 24, 2021.



According to reports, she has been married to Jordan Ayew for more than five years and they have two adorable children like the saying goes "a crab does not give birth to a bird".

The son of Jordan and Denise is called Razan Ayew while their daughter is called Kiki.



Denise is an entrepreneur who runs a local home decor company, Kira Living. She runs her business nationally in Ghana.



The wife of the superstar was last seen in a public appearance with her husband Jordan Ayew at her 30th birthday celebration in Accra.



Check out some photos of Denise, her kids, and her husband in the post below:



