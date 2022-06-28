Check out photos of Razak Brimah's wife, Kalme

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Braimah and his wife Kalme

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah has been in the news in the past couple of weeks as he continues his quest to seek clemency from Ghanaians for his transgressions in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Razak Brimah's career in the Black Stars ended prematurely after he made a video to insult Ghanaians for criticizing his performance in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.



He has since apologized for his actions and is hoping for a way back into the team as he states that he has unfinished business with the Black Stars.



The former Cordoba CF goalkeeper was a decent goalkeeper and probably would have still been part of the team if not for his off-the-field issues.



According to reports, Razak is now a family man who just tied the knot with his long-term Spanish girlfriend in a private ceremony here in Accra on Saturday, June 25, 2022.



Today GhanaWeb focuses on the family life of Razak, though there isn't much to tell because he is not a public person.



The 34-year-old Linares Deportivo goalkeeper is married to Kalme Brimah. Not much is known about Kalme as Razak has kept personal issues with his wife under the radar.

However, the pictures available show that the wife of the former Black Stars goalkeeper is an extremely beautiful lady.



We have put together some photos of Kalme for you to get to know the goalkeeper's wife visually.



