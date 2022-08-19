Check out photos of coach Kwasi Appiah's wife, three daughters

A photo of coach Kwasi Appiah and his family

On November 19, 2013, James Kwasi Appiah became the most celebrated coach in the country after leading the Black Stars to eliminate the Pharaohs of Egypt at the playoff stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Kwasi Appiah made history as the first Ghanaian coach to have qualified the Black Stars for the World Cup thus becoming the benchmark for all his colleagues in the country.



However, Kwasi Appiah's fame and glory was short-lived after his team ended the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil without winning a single game while disgracing Ghana in the process.



His second coming after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations also did not end successfully as his team ended the 2019 continental competition in Egypt at the knockout phase which turned the public against him like in 2014.



Regardless of his inability to win the AFCON or make an impact at the World Cup, Kwasi Appiah deserves to be celebrated for masterminding Ghana's third qualification to the World Cup.



To celebrate Kwasi Appiah today, we open the spotlight on his family(wife and three daughters).

Kwasi Appiah is married to Angela and they have been together for more than three decades.



The former Black Stars coach in an interview with Starr FM's Betty Yawson in 2020 revealed that he met his wife Angela during his stays with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.



“I met my wife through a friend who was by then playing for Kotoko. Me I can't rap a girl oh. I had a friend who used to play for Kotoko. He is called Papa Arkoh, the captain of the team during my time."



"Papa Arkoh's wife introduced Angela to me and when she came, she was very beautiful and that’s how everything started," Kwasi Appiah said in the interview.



The union of Kwasi and Angela Appiah have produced three beautiful daughters.



The first daughter is called Puggy Appiah who is more like a carbon copy of her father while the second daughter, Audrey Appiah took after her mother Angela.

The last child is often hailed on social media for her outstanding beauty and curvy nature.



Puggy and Audrey live in the UK with their mother while Mary was reported to have relocated to Ghana some years back.



Kwasi Appiah is mostly in Ghana as he works as the Technical Director for Kenpong Academy and visits his family when they go on break.



