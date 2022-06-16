0
Check out photos of how Ghanaian players are spending their summer holidays

Check Out Photos Of How Ghanaian Players Are Spending Their Summer Holidays PARTEY L-R: Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They say the best way to relax is to do what you love but for professional footballers, taking vacations is the best form of relaxation, as they do what they love to earn a living.

Pre-season for most clubs in Europe will begin in the final week of June and early part of July 2022, as such, players are taking full advantage of the break to enjoy life ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The 2021/2022 season is over in terms of club football and players who went to the camps of their national teams for qualifiers are currently on break after ending the first phase of the qualification games.

Some Ghanaian footballers are already on vacation with their spouses as they were free from national team action after ending their club season.

Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Inaki, and Nico Williams started their vacations right after the season because they were not part of England and Spain's squad for the EUFA Nations League games in June.

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was not part of the Black Stars team who played in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Cup.

He was not part of the team after being ruled out due to injuries and is currently in Miami after spending the first weeks of his holidays in Ghana to watch Ghana's game against Madagascar in Cape Coast.

Tariq Lamptey, Inaki, and Nico Williams are also in Ghana to connect with their Ghanaian heritage while other reports state that they are finishing their nationality switch from England and Spain.

Memphis Depay has also arrived in Ghana to spend his holidays and work on his foundation.

Here is a photo compilation of how some Ghanaian players are spending their summer holidays.

