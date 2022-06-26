2
Menu
Sports

Check out photos of the Ghanaian who works as Social Media Editor for Arsenal

Frimpong Social Media At Arsenal Frimpong is the Social Media Editor for Arsenal

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, is raising the flag of Ghana high in England as the highest-paid player and one of the most untouchable players for Arsenal, it has emerged that there is another Ghanaian who is on the books of the Gunners.

Thomas Partey in the summer of 2020 became the second Ghanaian player to play for Arsenal after completing a deadline day transfer from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid.

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Frimpong spent three years with the Gunners from 2011-2014 thus becoming the first Ghanaian player to play for the 13 times English Premier League champions since the club was founded 135 years ago (October 1886).

Emmanuel is no longer part of the red and white family but there is another Frimpong working in the administrative hierarchy of Arsenal.

Unlike Emmanuel and Thomas Partey, who worked as footballers, Frimpong is the Hype man and Social Editor for Arsenal, the record winners of the English FA Cup competition.

The full name of Arsenal's Social Media Editor is not yet known as Frimpong only uses his surname on all his social media handles such as Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Check out Frimpong's photos in the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by F R I M P O N (@frimpon)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by F R I M P O N (@frimpon)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by F R I M P O N (@frimpon)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by F R I M P O N (@frimpon)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by F R I M P O N (@frimpon)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by F R I M P O N (@frimpon)



JE/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Can Akufo-Addo switch flights in the sky? - Presidential staffer 'attacks' Ablakwa
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region
Related Articles: