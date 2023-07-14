Check out pictures of Memphis Depay’s visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Memphis Depay (right) and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ghanaian-Dutch-born Memphis Depay paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in Kumasi during his visit to Ghana.

The Atletico Madrid player landed in Ghana for holidays on Wednesday, July 15, having featured for the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League where he scored three goals in four outings.



He wore a colourful kente cloth which he brought off his shoulder as a sign of respect to the revered king.



In one of the photos, Depay, a regular visitor to Ghana, stood beside the Asantehene, who sat to the player's right. The second photo had Depay seated and having a chat with Otumfuo.



Before he departed Ghana on July, 10, Memphis earlier visited boxing gyms in Accra where he offered funds for renovation, the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind, and National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu.

