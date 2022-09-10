Check out seven Black Stars duos who play for the same club

Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp

Unlike club football where players become acquainted with their teammates on a daily basis, national team football does not provide such opportunities due to its four to five months intervals between their play and regular change in personnel in every call-up.

Having a dressing room with familiar faces aids in team bonding and the formation of a cohesive squad.



To Ghana's advantage, quite a number of Black Stars players have begun to wear the same jersey in club football, which will go a long way in helping the national team in the future.



Here are seven Black Stars duos who play for the same club



Mubarak Wakaso and Manaf Nurudeen



Mubarak Wakaso recently completed a loan move from Chinese side, Shenzhen F.C to FC Eupen in the Belgium first-tier league.



After completing the move, Wakaso has now become the teammate of Black Stars goalkeeper, Manaf Nurudeen who has been with Eupen since 2017. Manaf is the first-choice goalie for the club.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew



Black Stars duo, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew share the same dressing room in both national team and club football.



The duo plays for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. They are regular names on the team sheet, playing week in and week out of the Eagles.



Patric Pfeiffer and Brayon Manu



In Germany Bundesliga, Ghanaian duo Patrick Pfeiffer and Bradon Manu plays for Dramstadts.



Both players were born in Germany have switched nationality to play for Ghana. Manu has already earned his debit call-up but is yet to make his debut while Pfeiffer is yet to receive his maiden invitation t the national team.

Baba Rahaman and Andy Yiadom



Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom have been the first pitch for Black Stars full-back positions for quite a long while. The duo does the same at the English Championship side, Reading.



With Baba Rahaman completing another loan move to Reading this summer, the duo will be playing together for the second straight season.



Yaw Yeboah and Jonathan Mensah



Black Stars duo, Yaw Yeboah and Jonathan Mensah play for Columbus Crew. Black Stars defender, Jonathan is the skipper of the club and has been with the team since 2017.



Yaw Yeboah, on the other hand, joined the Yellow and Black in 2022.

They both have played for the Black Stars.



Razak Abalora and Mudasiru Salifu



Razak Abalora and Mudasiru Salifu play for Moldova giants Sheriff Tiraspol. They both played for Asante Kotoko before leaving the shores of Ghana.



Among the Salifu is yet to taste national team football.



Dennis Korsah and Daniel Afriyie



Dennis Korsah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh play for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League. They have both featured for the Black Stars and will be hoping to play together on multiple occasions.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











EE/BB