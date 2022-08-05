Check out the 6 new Premier League rules for 2022/2023 season

English Premier League trophy

The rules that will be used on and off the field in the English Premier League in 2022/2023 will be altered significantly.

The new season does not have entirely new rules, but the Football Association has introduced and tweaked some that will be used for the season, which begins on Friday, August 5, 2022.



GhanaWeb runs through rules that have been introduced or amended for the 2022/2023 campaign.



Fan bans



The FA have stated that the body will not tolerate poor fan behaviour in the new season.



Pitch invasions, and carrying smoke bombs or flares will attract immediate punishment and harsher penalties.

The Football Association Chief, Mark Bullingham announced a few weeks ago that strict measures are been put in place to ensure that match venue are safe places for individuals.



“English football has introduced new measures and stronger sanctions, for the start of the coming season, to send out a clear message that we will not tolerate this type of illegal and dangerous behaviour,” FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said two weeks ago.



“Football stadiums must be a safe, inclusive and enjoyable environment for all, and it is the responsibility of everyone in the game, including governing bodies, clubs, players, coaches, and fans, to ensure that we all play our part in protecting our game and each other."



Five substitutions



The five substitutions will be re-introduced. The rule which was introduced during the pandemic era was scrapped at the start of last season.

This season, although it has been re-enacted, managers will have three windows to make the five substitutions and not five single substitutions to limit time-wasting.



Multi-ball system



The FA in an attempt to limit-time wasting has introduced the muti-ball system where about ten balls will be on the pitch, unlike the previous seasons where one ball was used.



Alongside the match ball, the fourth official will have a ball at all times. Two will be behind each goal, with another two along each touchline.



Goalkeepers positioning during penalty

Last season, the rule for goalkeepers during a spot kick was to have at least one leg on the goal line before trying to make a save.



The rule has been amended where goalkeepers are now allowed to have their legs behind the line to gather momentum in making a save.



Coin Toss



In the previous seasons, the rules did not officially hand referees to perform the pre-match ritual of tossing a coin.



However, the rule has official stipulated that match officials sole hold the right to toss coins before kick-off.

Taking the knee



Unlike last season when players took the knee before kick-off of every match to support the 'No Room For Racism' campaign, players will only take the knee in cup finals and high-profile matches and on Boxing day this season.



The Premier League captains said in a statement: "We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause. We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all."



