Check out the 7 celebrities who reacted to Mohammed Kudus' goal against Liverpool

Mohammed Kudus scored a thunderbolt against Liverpool

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is still enjoying the buzz on various social media platforms after his explosive performance at Anfield against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Mohammed Kudus scored an outstanding goal at Anfield as Ajax FC lost 2-1 to Liverpool on matchday two of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.



The 20-year-old picked a pass in the Liverpool penalty area from Steven Berghuis before turning Virgil Van Dijk and unleashing a thunderbolt shot with his favorite left foot to level the score for Ajax in the first half.



The goal has taken the centre stage in the football trends on social media attracting reactions from some big personalities on social media.



Thierry Henry and Rio Ferdinand reacted to the goal during the halftime discussions while they praised the Ghanaian for scoring that outstanding goal.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp also described the goal as "incredible strike from Mohammed Kudus" during his post-match interview.



Former Everton player, Yannick Bolasie and Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu have also joined the trend on Twitter to congratulate Mohammed Kudus for scoring the outstanding goal.



Musician Praye Tiatia has also joined in the jubilation mood after posting "I believe in the Kudus supremacy. Africa and the world should definitely watch out for this young champ" on his Facebook page.



Rapper, Teephlow was also awed by the strike from the Ghanaian midfielder and commended him on social media.