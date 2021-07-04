Check out the full list as Andre Ayew, Gyan, Hearts win big at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards

• The 2021 edition of the Ghana Football Award came off last night
• Andre Ayew won the topmost award
• Hearts of Oak bagged three awards
The third edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, July 4, 2021.
Over fourteen football personalities and institutions were awarded, with the Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew walking away with the biggest prize on the night.
The former Swansea attacked was adjudged the Footballer of the Year for his exploits for Swansea in the just-ended season.
Andre Ayew scored seventeen championship goals for Swansea last season, becoming their highest. His goals propelled the club to the final stage of the Championship play-offs.
Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan bagged a deserving award as Player of the Decade whilst Goalkeeper of the Year went to Ibrahim Danlad, originally of Kotoko but on loan at King Faisal.
Accra Hearts of Oak won three awards on the night with coach Samuel Boadu winning Coach of the Year, Ibrahim Salifu winning Home-based Player of the Year whiles the club was named Best Male Club of the Year.
Below is the full list of winners at the GFA Awards:
Women's Coach of the Year
Mercy Tagoe — Berry Ladies
Men's Coach of the Year
Samuel Boadu- Accra Hearts of Oak
Thumbs Up Award
Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)
Living Legend Award
Ibrahim Sunday
Women's Team of the Year
Hasaacas Ladies
Men's Team of the Year
Accra Hearts of Oak
Odartey Lamptey's Future Star Award
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku — Steadfast FC
Goalkeeper of the Year
Danlad Ibrahim — King Faisal FC
Women's Footballer of the Year
Ophelia Amponsah — Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Home-Based Player of the Year
Ibrahim Salifu- Hearts of Oak
Player of the Decade
Asamoah Gyan
Best Ghanaian Club CEO
Nana Yaw Amponsah — Asante Kotoko
Footballer of the Year
Andre Ayew
Goal of the Year
Nasiru Moro — Legon Cities
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media
Accra Great Olympics
Best African International Award
Edouard Mendy — Chelsea/Senegal