19
Menu
Sports

Check out the full list as Andre Ayew, Gyan, Hearts win big at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards

Video Archive
Sun, 4 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The 2021 edition of the Ghana Football Award came off last night

• Andre Ayew won the topmost award

• Hearts of Oak bagged three awards

The third edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, July 4, 2021.

Over fourteen football personalities and institutions were awarded, with the Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew walking away with the biggest prize on the night.

The former Swansea attacked was adjudged the Footballer of the Year for his exploits for Swansea in the just-ended season.

Andre Ayew scored seventeen championship goals for Swansea last season, becoming their highest. His goals propelled the club to the final stage of the Championship play-offs.

Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan bagged a deserving award as Player of the Decade whilst Goalkeeper of the Year went to Ibrahim Danlad, originally of Kotoko but on loan at King Faisal.

Accra Hearts of Oak won three awards on the night with coach Samuel Boadu winning Coach of the Year, Ibrahim Salifu winning Home-based Player of the Year whiles the club was named Best Male Club of the Year.

Below is the full list of winners at the GFA Awards:

Women's Coach of the Year

Mercy Tagoe — Berry Ladies

Men's Coach of the Year

Samuel Boadu- Accra Hearts of Oak

Thumbs Up Award

Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)

Living Legend Award

Ibrahim Sunday

Women's Team of the Year

Hasaacas Ladies

Men's Team of the Year

Accra Hearts of Oak

Odartey Lamptey's Future Star Award

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku — Steadfast FC 

Goalkeeper of the Year

Danlad Ibrahim — King Faisal FC

Women's Footballer of the Year

Ophelia Amponsah — Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Home-Based Player of the Year

Ibrahim Salifu- Hearts of Oak

Player of the Decade

Asamoah Gyan

Best Ghanaian Club CEO



Nana Yaw Amponsah — Asante Kotoko

Footballer of the Year

Andre Ayew



Goal of the Year 

Nasiru Moro — Legon Cities

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Accra Great Olympics

Best African International Award

Edouard Mendy — Chelsea/Senegal

Source: www.ghanaweb.com