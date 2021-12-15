Check out the full list match officials for the 2021 AFCON

Daniel Laryea has been selected for the AFCON

64 match officials invited for AFCON 2021





VAR to be used at 2021 AFCON



The Confederations of Africa Football (CAF) has released the final list of match officials for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The 64-man list has 24 centre referees, 9 Video Assistant Referees and 31 assistant referees. 11 of the centre referees are can also function as VAR officials.



For Ghanaian context, only one Ghanaian referee was given a call up for the tournament.

Celebrated referee Daniel Laryea has been included and will handle matches at the tournament.



The 2021 AFCON is scheduled to be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 7, 2021.



Ghana will be competing with 31 other countries for the most prestigious football trophy on the continent.



