Check out the hotel where Super Eagles are lodging ahead of Ghana game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived in Ghana earlier Thursday, March 24, 2022 for their game against the Black Stars on March 25.

The Eagles flew to the Kumasi Airport straight from Lagos, before driving to the Golden Tulip hotel where they will be lodging.



MyNigeria’s man on the beat got privileged access to the plush hotel and brought some visuals from the team’s hotel.



The players, at the time where in their respective rooms, readying for the mandatory training session while some officials were spotted relaxing ahead of the training.



There is firm belief in the camp of the Eagles that victory will be chalked against the Black Stars who suffered a terrible AFCON.



Speaking ahead of the game, Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen said that his side would leave Ghana with a favorable result.

“Ghana is a team I personally have always respected. Forget about the performance during the Nations Cup. Nigeria-Ghana any day, in any category, is always a big one. We are rivals, we respect them, we adore them,” Eguavoen told 3Sports.



I’m very sure they respect and adore us as well. We are brothers and sisters. It’s going to be a big clash. It’s going to be very tough but in a friendly way… We are going to remain focused and play our game and try as much as possible to come out with a positive result.”



“In football today, Nigeria is a big football nation. It’s like Brazil, Argentina in South America or England, Holland, Spain, Germany in Europe. And it’s a global tournament coming up right in front of us, and for us not to be part of it is not good enough and it’s unheard off,” he added.



The game will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time.



The second leg is scheduled for next week Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Abuja.

The winner of the tie will be in Qatar for the World Cup finals.







