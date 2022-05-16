Check out the list of AshantiGold players banned from football for match-fixing

Ashantigold SC players

Ashantigold SC have been hit with a major storm after being found guilty of Match Manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Inter Allies FC.



The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association after concluding its investigations have demoted Ashantigold to the Division Two League, the Chairman and CEO of the club have also been banned for 120 and 96 months respectively.



The duo have also been fined GH₵100,000 and GH₵50,000 after the heavy banned that was slapped on them.

However, the principal actors of the game, the players were not also spared as they were the ones who carried out the execution of the plot to fix the game.



Stephen Owusu Banahene, Dacosta Ampem, Frank Akoto, Agyemang Isaac Opoku, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Eric Esso, Moses Kwame, and Solomon Afriyie were all fined 24 months(two years) for their involvement in the match-fixing plot.



Defender Samed Mohammed and fans-favorite Seth Osei were both given 30 months for the major role they played to fix the game.



Also, Emmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Bailou, Amos Addai, and Paul De Vries Asare were given a 48-months ban from football after failing to appear before the Committee despite being invited.



