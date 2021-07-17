Check out the list of Ghanaian players who went to Stade Rennais before Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian International Kamaldeen Sulemana

Young attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana becomes the latest Ghana international to join French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais after completing a 21 million Euro move to the Roazhon Park from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Sulemana, 19, was hotly being pursued by English giants Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam.



Rennais confirmed the attacking midfielder’s capture and announced he has joined on a 5-year deal.



He becomes the fifth Ghana international to join the ranks of the French club.



The French club has been a home for many Ghanaian players including former Black Stars skippers John Mensah and Asamoah Gyan.

Defender John Boye also enjoyed a spell at the club between 2008 and 2014.



Former Liberty Professionals and Ghana U20 midfielder Kamal Issah also spent two seasons at the club after joining the Red and Blacks in 2010.



