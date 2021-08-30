Check out the new bus of Kenpong Football academy which has toilet and Wi-Fi facilities

The newly-acquired 49-seater bus

Kenpong Football Academy is fast becoming the most prized and preferred destination for football talents in the country.

The academy which is owned by the celebrated business mogul Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) has set out to be a model club for soccer academies in the country and signs point to the fact, attainment of this lofty goal is almost done.



The club has on its ranks two of Ghana’s coaching icons in the persons of Emmanuel Oti Akenteng, a former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association and James Kwasi Appiah who till date remains the only Ghanaian or black coach to have qualified the Black Stars to a world cup.



Off the field, the team has engaged the services of former editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere as Chief Executive Officer whose administrative acumen is set to steer the club to heights it aims to achieve.



But the latest move by Kenpong Football Academy which will send shivers down the spine of rival clubs and communicate in clear terms its message of becoming Ghana’s ideal soccer institution is the acquisition of an ultra-modern bus.



The 49-seater bus has in its make up modern facilities such as free Wi-Fi and lavatory for players, coaches and other occupants.



The newly-acquired bus is drabbed in the club’s red and white colors with the logo of the club emboldened on it.

Reports indicate that club owner Kenpong purchased the bus at an astronomical price to ensure that players, technical team members and anyone who will board the bus will enjoy a comfortable ride.



It is has been reported that a coaster-bus has also been procured by the business tycoon to ferry the players to and from their base at Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region.











