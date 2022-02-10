Check out the new technical structure for Ghana Football Association

GFA technical director, Bernard Lippert

Otto Addo appointed as Black Stars interim boss

Chris Hughton land Black Stars technical advisor role



GFA annonce new technical team for various national teams



The Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana football Association(GFA) following a meeting on Wednesday, February 9,2022 announced a new technical structure for the Black Stars.



The new structure announced by the FA did not see any significant change except the introduction of a technical advisor in the shape of former Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Chris Hughton.



The introduction of the Technical advisor means the GFA's technical directorate organogram has a new look.



Here is how the technical structure looks like



Technical Director



In 2021, the FA appointed Bernard Lippert to be the technical director for a period of two years.

Lippert is a FIFA coaching instructor and as part of his responsibilities, he is expected to formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches of Ghana football.



Also, he offer advice the Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters. Director of Coaching Education



Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah was appointed in 2021 as the coaching education for two years.



He served as an Interim Assistant Coach of the Ghana Black Stars during the 2014 CAF Qualifiers and was Head Coach of Ghana Premier League side, Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs from 2010 to 2014.



Chris Hughton



Chris Hughton was appointed as the technical advisor of the Black Stars on February 9, 2022. His role will see him offer technical advice to the Black Stars technical team and also replay information from the GFA's technical director.



The Black Stars technical team



Chris Hughton - Technical advisor

Otto Addo - Assistant Coach



George Boateng - 1st Assistant Coach



Didi Dramani - 2nd Assistant Coach



Black Stars B technical team



Annor Walker - Head Coach



Prosper Narteh - Assistant Coach



Black Satellite technical team



Abdul Karim Zito – Head Coach

Samuel Boadu – Assistant Coach



Abdul Fatawu Salifu – Assistant Coach



Black Meteors technical team



Paa Kwasi Fabin – Head Coach



Yussif Basigi – Assistant Coach Godwin Attram – Assistant Coach



Black Starlets technical team



Maxwell Konadu - Head Coach



Winfred Dormon - Assistant Coach

Ignatius Osei Fosu - Assistant Coach



Ghana Under 15



Yaw Preko - Head Coach



Ntow Gyan - Assistant Coach / Scout - Middle Belt



Hamza Mohammed - Assistant Coach/ Scout - Northern Belt