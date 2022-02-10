Check out the new technical structure for Ghana Football Association

Otto Addo appointed as Black Stars interim boss
Chris Hughton land Black Stars technical advisor role
GFA annonce new technical team for various national teams
The Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana football Association(GFA) following a meeting on Wednesday, February 9,2022 announced a new technical structure for the Black Stars.
The new structure announced by the FA did not see any significant change except the introduction of a technical advisor in the shape of former Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Chris Hughton.
The introduction of the Technical advisor means the GFA's technical directorate organogram has a new look.
Here is how the technical structure looks like
Technical Director
In 2021, the FA appointed Bernard Lippert to be the technical director for a period of two years.
Lippert is a FIFA coaching instructor and as part of his responsibilities, he is expected to formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches of Ghana football.
Also, he offer advice the Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters. Director of Coaching Education
Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah was appointed in 2021 as the coaching education for two years.
He served as an Interim Assistant Coach of the Ghana Black Stars during the 2014 CAF Qualifiers and was Head Coach of Ghana Premier League side, Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs from 2010 to 2014.
Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton was appointed as the technical advisor of the Black Stars on February 9, 2022. His role will see him offer technical advice to the Black Stars technical team and also replay information from the GFA's technical director.
The Black Stars technical team
Chris Hughton - Technical advisor
Otto Addo - Assistant Coach
George Boateng - 1st Assistant Coach
Didi Dramani - 2nd Assistant Coach
Black Stars B technical team
Annor Walker - Head Coach
Prosper Narteh - Assistant Coach
Black Satellite technical team
Abdul Karim Zito – Head Coach
Samuel Boadu – Assistant Coach
Abdul Fatawu Salifu – Assistant Coach
Black Meteors technical team
Paa Kwasi Fabin – Head Coach
Yussif Basigi – Assistant Coach Godwin Attram – Assistant Coach
Black Starlets technical team
Maxwell Konadu - Head Coach
Winfred Dormon - Assistant Coach
Ignatius Osei Fosu - Assistant Coach
Ghana Under 15
Yaw Preko - Head Coach
Ntow Gyan - Assistant Coach / Scout - Middle Belt
Hamza Mohammed - Assistant Coach/ Scout - Northern Belt
