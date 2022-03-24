2
Check out the stats in Ghana versus Nigeria games

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: goal.com

Nigeria and Ghana will rekindle their rivalry in the first leg of the 2022 Fifa World Cup final qualifying match at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

The countries share borders in the west of Africa.

Head-to-head record

Ghana remain the dominant country on paper, having won 21 out of 49 of their previous games. 18 of those matches ended in draws.

Fifa Ranking

The Super Eagles are 32nd in the latest world rankings released in February and they are the third-best football nation in Africa while Otto Addo's men are 61st in the world and 11th on the continent.

World Cup qualifying form

Both countries qualified for the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with the same record in their respective groups. Four wins, a draw and a loss.

Osimhen's scoring run in the qualifiers

The Napoli striker is the top scorer among the two teams in the qualifying round with four goals so far.

Osimhen is returning to Austin Eguavoen's squad after he missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon due to a fractured face while on duty at Napoli.

World Cup appearance record

Nigeria are aiming to make their seventh World Cup appearance in Qatar later this year while the Black Stars have played on the world stage on three occasions, their first was in 2006.

