Check out the top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian players in FIFA 23

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

FIFA 23, a football simulation video game that is being produced by EA Sports is out now and football fans over the world have jumped on it to celebrate the ratings of their favourite players.

Out of the over one thousand players who were rated in FIFA 23 by EA Sports, only ten superstars who play in the European top five leagues were awarded a rating of 90 or above.



Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema were the highest-rated players in FIFA 23 with 91 while Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thibaut Courtois, and Manuel Neuer were rated 90.



While these superstars were the top-rated players in the football simulation video game, Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey was the highest-rated Ghanaian football in FIFA 23 with 84.

New Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams is the second highest rated player with 81, Joseph Aidoo with 78, Alex Djiku with 77, and the 5th highest rated Ghanaian is Mohammed Salisu with 77.



Others are, Frank Acheampong 76, Jeffrey Schlupp 76, Mohammed Kudus 76, Daniel Amartey 76, and the 10th player is Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew with 75 ratings.