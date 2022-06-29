Check out the top 5 most expensive player sales in history of Asante Kotoko

Samuel Inkoom, Isaac Vorsah and Illiasu Shilla

Franck Etouga Mbella, who scored the most goals for Asante Kotoko and helped the team win the Ghana Premier League in 2021–2022, is reportedly on the verge of leaving the team after drawing significant interest from abroad.



The Cameroonian striker scored 21 goals in his debut season in the Ghana Premier League, thus contributing 44 percent of Asante Kotoko's total goals in the season and announcing himself as one of the best in the game.



Franck Etouga Mbella scored 21 goals but couldn't win the Ghana Premier League top scorer award after Yaw Annor scored twice on the final day to take his tally to 22.



The Porcupine Warriors have given a hint through their communications to sell the Cameroonian if they get the right offer.



Asante Kotoko have done some goal deals in the past while transferring their prized assets to foreign clubs, and we take look at the most lucrative deals that they have done in the past.

Here are the top five most expensive transfers in the history of Asante Kotoko:



Illiasu Shilla to Saturn Ramenskoe (Russia)



Illiasu Shilla, who took over for the legendary Samuel Osei Kuffour in Ghana's second group match against Czech Republic at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, is the first on our list.



The former King Faisal defender is the most expensive player who has left the shores of Ghana on the ticket of Asante Kotoko.



He left Asante Kotoko after the World Cup to join FC Saturn in Russia for $1 million at 23.

Isaac Vorsah to TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)



The second on our list is a central defender who got his breakthrough transfer to Europe from Asante Kotoko.



Illiasu Shilla, who was also transferred for $1M at the age of 20, and Vorsah share the top spot.



Samuel Inkoom to FC Basel (Switzerland)



At the age of 20, Samuel Inkoom, currently with Accra Hearts of Oak, left the shores of Ghana to continue his career abroad after joining FC Basel in the Swiss League.

FC Basel paid $540,000 to Asante Kotoko for the transfer of Samuel Inkoom, who became a star after playing an integral role for the Black Satellites to win the U-20 FIFA World Cup.



Robert Boateng to Rosenborg BK (Norway)



The striker was the real deal for Asante Kotoko. His transfer from Asante Kotoko to Norwegian club Rosenborg BK was the talk of town in 1997.



Robert Boateng left Asante Kotoko after only two seasons in the Ghana Premier League to join Rosenborg BK. The Norwegians paid $500,000 player for the 22-year-old striker.



Isaac Boakye to Arminia Bielefeld (Germany)

Another striker who completes our list for today is Isaac Boakye, who joined German Bundesliga club, Arminia Bielefeld, in 2005.



Arminia Bielefeld paid $300,000 to the Porcupine Warriors. The 22-year-old joined the German club in 2003 after staying a year with Asante Kotoko.



Author: Joel Eshun



