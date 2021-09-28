Check out the two UCL participants omitted from Milovan Rajevac’s Black Stars Squad

Kamal Sowah

Ghana Black Stars Head Coach Milovan Rajevac has snubbed two Ghaianan players who are active participants for their clubs in the ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign.

Coach Milo announced his 32 man provisional squad for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month.



Conspicuously missing from the list are two Ghanaian players who have been regulars for their respective clubs in the UCL campaign.



Kamal Sowah who plays for Belgian champions Club Brugge started and did very well in his side’s draw with moneybags PSG in their group opener.



The 21-year-old has so far accumulated 315 minutes for his side so far in all competitions and has been an active member of the club’s campaign.



Edmund Addo, 21 has also been ever-present for UCL new boys Sherif Tiraspol, playing all games in the competition right from the qualification stage.

He starred in a defensive midfield role in the Moldovan side’s historic win in their group opener against Shaktar Donetsk.



Their absence raises a few eyebrows especially at a time where they are expected to feature for their sides when UCL games resume during midweek.



Milo’s 32 man squad will be pruned to a final squad who will get the chance to feature in the double-header against Zimbabwe in the next round of qualifiers in October.



The Black Stars will take on the Warriors on Saturday, October 12 at the Cape Coast stadium on matchday three of the qualifiers before travelling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture.