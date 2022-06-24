0
Menu
Sports

Check out unveiling photos of Jojo Wollacott at Charlton Athletic

Check Out Unveiling Photos Of Jojo Wollacott At Charlton Athletic Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott (R)

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jojo Wollacott joins English League One side Charlton Athletic

Wollacott wins League Two goalkeeper of the year award

Wallacott features as Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, has completed his transfer from Swindon Town to League One side Charlton Athletic ahead of the 2022/2022 football season.

Charlton Athletic announced Jojo Wollacott as their third signing in the ongoing transfer window on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

"Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the signing of Ghana international goalkeeper Joe Wollacott," the club tweeted.

Wollacott had a standout season with Swindon Town, earning a spot in the Black Stars team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and leading the team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghanaian joins Addicks as the best goalkeeper in the 2021/2022 English League Two season with Swindon Town having made 37 appearances and keeping 11 clean sheets.

Wallacott so far has been the star signing for the Addicks as he might be the only player from Charlton Athletic who will make the trip to Qatar for the World Cup in November.

He received his first call-up to the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup qualification game against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Below are photos of Jojo Wollacott after signing for the Addicks:











JE/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Related Articles: