Check out unveiling photos of Jojo Wollacott at Charlton Athletic

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, has completed his transfer from Swindon Town to League One side Charlton Athletic ahead of the 2022/2022 football season.



Charlton Athletic announced Jojo Wollacott as their third signing in the ongoing transfer window on Thursday, June 23, 2022.



"Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the signing of Ghana international goalkeeper Joe Wollacott," the club tweeted.



Wollacott had a standout season with Swindon Town, earning a spot in the Black Stars team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and leading the team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghanaian joins Addicks as the best goalkeeper in the 2021/2022 English League Two season with Swindon Town having made 37 appearances and keeping 11 clean sheets.



Wallacott so far has been the star signing for the Addicks as he might be the only player from Charlton Athletic who will make the trip to Qatar for the World Cup in November.



He received his first call-up to the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup qualification game against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.



