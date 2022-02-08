Check your credibility before criticizing any footballer - Spokesperson for Ayew family

Fiifi Tackie

The spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie has taken a swipe at a journalist for criticizing a footballer.

In a tweet, the renowned football Public Relations expert questioned the credibility of a journalist for criticizing a player.



It is unknown if the unnamed player is a member of the Ayew family.



"Check that Sports journalist credibility who is criticizing a footballer. SMH," he tweeted.

Following Black Stars early elimination from the just-ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, the Ayew brothers were taken the cleaners.



Multiple emerged that Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have decided to retire from the national team.



However, Fiifi Tackie dismissed the reports and insisted the pair are committed to play for the Black Stars.