Cheetah FC defender Morrison Agyemang joins Vista in Russia

Central Defender, Morrison Agyemang

Young and promising Cheetah FC central defender Morrison Agyemang, today left Ghana to continue his development at the Football Development Center Vista in Russia.

Morrison joined Cheetah FC junior side some 11 months ago (January 2021) and has never looked back.



His discipline, hard work and passion for the game is arguably second to none among his peers.



During his short spell with the junior side, the 17-year-old became a solid figure in the heart of the team’s defence.

In November 2021, he was one of the 14 junior players who gain promotion into the senior side



Without a doubt, Morrison is a young lad with huge potentials who is capable of making a great career if he continues on his developmental trajectory.



We wish him the best of luck in his new challenge and career. He will be joining another youngster John Batigi who also left Ghana on the 2nd of December to Join FDC Vista.