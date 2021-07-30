Cheetah FC signs two-year cooperation agreement with FDC Vista of Russia

Ghanaian lower division side, Cheetah FC, has signed a two-year cooperation agreement with FDC Vista of Russia.

This agreement will see the coaching staff of Cheetah FC get the opportunity to visit the academy of the FDC VISTA for an internship.



Players of Cheetah FC will also get the opportunity to visit FDC Vista for training and development at VISTA football development centre.



Two former players of CheetahFC, Emmanuel Bio and David Anani Martins went through this process before their transfer from CheetahFC to Fremad Amager in Denmark.

In return, Every year, Cheetah FC will organize a scouting programme specifically for the delegation of the FDC VISTA Club. The purpose of this program is to monitor and select new promising football players.



The president of CheetahFC, Mr Yartey said “ this cooperation is good for our coaches; it is a great platform for them to learn new things and to develop”.



