Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reacts to Hudson-Odoi’s proposed move in the summer

Ghana international Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has reacted to Callum Hudson-Odoi’s proposed move in the summer transfer window from the club.

The English international who had a torrid 2020/21 campaign with the Blues is gradually winning the heart of the coach in the absence of injured Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.



He was involved in games against Norwich City, Newcastle United in the Premier League, and a cup tie with Southampton.



Reacting to Odoi’s failed transfer away from the club, the German trainer said,"He thought that it will be tough to get minutes and may be easier in another club, but you can never be sure it is like this,"



"I told him straight that we rely on him and that he accepts his role. There is still huge progress he can make within this group and club.

"Was it always fair to let him play right wing-back? No, maybe not.



"But he had to take one for the team and he did. He was always positive and he showed the right spirit. He had a very good pre-season where we could see what he was capable of on the half-left side. He struggled, in the beginning, to prove that point in matches and now we had some injuries, and it was needed for him to show up and deliver. This is what he did.



"To get a place in this team it is all about performance and this is what Callum shows at the moment and now it is important that he shows consistency and stays hungry and keeps on progressing.



"Enjoy the moment, but at the same time absolutely be aware of what it takes to stay in the team. It looks good at the moment."