Chelsea celebrates Michael Essien on his 38th birthday

Former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien

Michael Essien was Chelsea’s best player in his second season

He was the first Ghanaian player to be nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award



GhanaWeb celebrates Michael Essien on his birthday



Two times UEFA Champions League winners, Chelsea have celebrated Michael Essien as the African football legend turns 38 today, December 3, 2021.



Michael Essien joined Chelsea in the summer of 2005 from French giants Olympique Lyonnais after winning the French Ligue 1 player of the year award the season.



Essien was born in Accra on December, 3 1982, to Madam Aba Gyandoh and James Essien.

He won eight major trophies including the UEFA Champions League in 2012 in his nine stay with the Pride of London.



The Ghanaian won two Chelsea goal of the year award and was also crowned as the club’s best player of the year in 2006.



