0
Menu
Sports

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel drops Baba Rahman from preseason squad

Baba Rahman Of Reading Fc And Ghana N8vedl3p7q6z1c8dholrkg2cx Baba Rahman

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel left Black Stars defender Baba Rahman out of the 29-man squad that left England for a preseason tour in America ahead of the new season.

Chelsea has not disclosed why Baba Rahman was dropped from the preseason squad.

With two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, the defender has attracted attention from a number of teams in the UK and abroad.

On 16 August 2015, Baba Rahman signed for Chelsea on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £14 million, rising to a potential fee of almost £22 million.

The 27-year-old made his debut on 16 September in a UEFA Champions League tie, playing the full 90 minutes in a 4-0 win at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Last season, he was a regular for the Royals, appearing 29 times, and it is thought that the club is competing for his signing with Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Baba Rahman has been loaned out to a number of European clubs, including Stade Reims, RCD Mallorca, Schalke 04, and Greek club POAK.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: