0
Menu
Sports

Chelsea complete £10m Aubameyang transfer on deadline day

Aubameyang Chelsea Deal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in the Premier League

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: goal.com

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in the Premier League, with the ex-Arsenal striker joining Chelsea from Barcelona in a £10 million ($12m) deal.

The Gabon international only moved to Camp Nou in January, after being frozen out at Emirates Stadium, but he has returned to London on a two-year contract. Marcos Alonso, meanwhile, is set to move in the opposite direction after the mutual termination of his contract with the Blues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While he has filled a wide attacking role on a regular basis across his career to date, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that Aubameyang - who he has worked with before at Dortmund - can become the central striker they are crying out for. He previously hit 92 goals through 163 appearances for Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG: As a proven Premier League performer, the 33-year-old will want to hit the ground running at Chelsea – with the Blues next in action against West Ham on Saturday.

Source: goal.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE