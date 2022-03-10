Chelsea fans on social media weep over new UK sanctions on Abramovic

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic

There has been uproar on social media has after the United Kingdom government froze all assets Chelsea owner Roma Abramovic which are in the UK.



The statement issued on Thursday, March 10, 2022 details a number of sanctions for Russian billionaires who have assets in the UK.



Abramovic is said to have close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and thus ought to be sanctioned.

The UK government claims Roman Abramovic “is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine…via Evraz PLC, a steel manufacturing and mining company…over which Abramovich exercises effective control”. Govt claims potential links between Evraz "and supplying steel to the Russian military".



The sanctions include a freeze of his prized assets which is Chelsea Football Club.



Per the sanctions, Chelsea, although can still operate, as a club under a special license, they will not be able sell matchday tickets and transfer players. This means that Chelsea cannot renew the contract of players.



The sanctions come few days after Abramovic announced that Chelsea has been put up for sale.



The new development has left many Chelsea in wander over the future of their beloved club.

On social media, Chelsea fans in the country have been lamenting the situation and ‘weeping’.



