Chelsea fans welcome new coach Graham Potter

English coach, Graham Potter

English coach, Graham Potter is currently trending number one across various social media platforms following his confirmation as the new head coach for Chelsea FC.

Graham Potter comes in as the replacement of Thomas Tuchel who was sacked on Wednesday, September 9, 2022.



The English football manager has signed a five-year contract with the two-time UEFA Champions League winners,, ending his three-year stay at the American Express Stadium.



"Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chelsea's new head coach. Here's the rundown on how he got into management and his unorthodox career path from student football to Stamford Bridge via Scandinavia," part of the Chelsea statement read.



The fans after the announcement have welcomed the 47-year-old manager and have pledged their support for him as their new coach.



Below are some of the reactions from Chelsea fans on social media





BREAKING!! Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as the new head coach



He has signed a 5-year contract. pic.twitter.com/IuubASgZDL — *Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) September 8, 2022

Confirmation that Graham Potter is our new manager. Welcome to Chelsea ???? pic.twitter.com/7dAseP5LrD — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 8, 2022

Graham Potter set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea.



He will be the head coach rather than manager. Potter travelling to Chelsea's Cobham training base this afternoon after saying goodbyes to Brighton staff this morning. #cfc #bhafc — Tom Roddy (@TomRoddy_) September 8, 2022

Graham Potter will be the first English manager to win the Premier League. — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) September 8, 2022

Graham Potter’s Blues.



How does everyone feel about this? pic.twitter.com/Dn08k3y3O2 — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 8, 2022

Graham Potter is officially the new Chelsea boss. — Conn (@ConnCFC) September 8, 2022

He took all his staff to Chelsea, even Goalkeeper trainer. This is serious. ???? https://t.co/1zGkGxH4LD — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) September 8, 2022

Welcome to Chelsea, Graham Potter ???????????? pic.twitter.com/LVpJqLjaKP — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) September 8, 2022

Welcome to Chelsea Football Club, Graham Potter! ???? pic.twitter.com/IqoSN6Kg0v — ????????‍♀️???????? (@DebbyChelsea10) September 8, 2022