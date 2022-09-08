0
Chelsea fans welcome new coach Graham Potter

English Coach, Graham Potter English coach, Graham Potter

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English coach, Graham Potter is currently trending number one across various social media platforms following his confirmation as the new head coach for Chelsea FC.

Graham Potter comes in as the replacement of Thomas Tuchel who was sacked on Wednesday, September 9, 2022.

The English football manager has signed a five-year contract with the two-time UEFA Champions League winners,, ending his three-year stay at the American Express Stadium.

"Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chelsea's new head coach. Here's the rundown on how he got into management and his unorthodox career path from student football to Stamford Bridge via Scandinavia," part of the Chelsea statement read.

The fans after the announcement have welcomed the 47-year-old manager and have pledged their support for him as their new coach.

