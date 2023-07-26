Chelsea leading Arsenal in race to sign £40m Mohammed Kudus from Ajax

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus from Ajax with an offer better than Arsenal.

Chelsea looked more poised to pay the proposed price to Ajax and also meet Kudus' salary demands.



The Ghanaian international is valued at around £40 million, making him a sought-after asset in the transfer market. Kudus' value has soared following an impressive World Cup performance with Ghana.

While Arsenal is keen on adding Kudus to their squad, they are facing financial constraints after purchasing players in the transfer window have limited them



JNA/KPE