Chelsea likely to recall Callum Hudson-Odoi from Leverkusen loan in January

Callum Hudson-Odoi

There is a high possibility of Chelsea recalling Callum Hudson-Odoi from his loan in Germany.

The talented winger signed a year-long loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen before the summer transfer window was closed.



He pushed for the move after it became clear that he will not have as much playing time as he wants this season under head coach Thomas Tuchel.



Fast forward with the German tactician being sacked by new Chelsea owners, Bild is reporting that Chelsea are considering recalling Callum Hudson-Odoi from the Bayer Leverkusen loan.

From the information gathered, the consideration is from the fact that newly appointed head coach Graham Potter is a big fan of the youngster and believes he will help his current squad.



Due to that, the Blues will look at the possibility of cutting the loan spell of the English-Ghanaian forward short when the January transfer window comes around.