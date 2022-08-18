0
Menu
Sports

Chelsea owner wants Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay

Callum Hudson Odoi 5494325 610x400 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The new owner of Chelsea Football Club, Todd Boehly, is pushing for England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay at the club.

The talented youngster since suffering a major injury a few seasons ago has not been the same player at Chelsea.

Last season, he missed a lot of games but still managed to have some good moments when he played for the Blues.

At the start of the 2022/23 football season in England, Callum Hudson-Odoi is unhappy at Chelsea per reports.

This is because of the uncertainty surrounding whether he will be given enough playing time in the ongoing campaign.

Closely monitoring the situation, Chelsea manager Todd Boehly is reportedly concerned.

The businessman and bankroller is a fan of the Ghana target and has urged him to stay at the club.

For manager Thomas Tuchel, the 21-year-old has a lot of potential and must continue fighting at the club to earn his place in the team.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Related Articles: