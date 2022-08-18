Chelsea owner wants Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The new owner of Chelsea Football Club, Todd Boehly, is pushing for England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay at the club.

The talented youngster since suffering a major injury a few seasons ago has not been the same player at Chelsea.



Last season, he missed a lot of games but still managed to have some good moments when he played for the Blues.



At the start of the 2022/23 football season in England, Callum Hudson-Odoi is unhappy at Chelsea per reports.



This is because of the uncertainty surrounding whether he will be given enough playing time in the ongoing campaign.

Closely monitoring the situation, Chelsea manager Todd Boehly is reportedly concerned.



The businessman and bankroller is a fan of the Ghana target and has urged him to stay at the club.



For manager Thomas Tuchel, the 21-year-old has a lot of potential and must continue fighting at the club to earn his place in the team.