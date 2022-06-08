Chelsea players, fans pay tribute to late Ghanaian kit man

Chelsea kitman dies
John Terry mourns demise of Chelsea kitman
Hudson-Odoi pays tribute to Eric Kweku
Chelsea legend John Terry has led a pack of players and fans to pay tribute to late kitman Eric Kweku who died few days after a vacation in Ghana.
John Terry tweeted "“RIP ERIC. Heartbreaking news today. BOSS you will be deeply missed.
The fans have been paying tribute to the man who has been with Chelsea for ages, serving the club's academy.
Black Stars target Calum Hudson-Odoi has been mourning the unfortunate demise of the man and so is defender Reece James who posted a picture of Eric with academy team.
Meanwhile, a social media influencer with the handle ‘Asiedu Mends’ has claimed to be the nephew of the deceased man.
According to him, his uncle came to Ghana to spend his holidays some two weeks ago and passed away in the morning of Tuesday, June 7.
Sharing a picture of the late Eric, he wrote “This is my uncle. He came to Ghana to spend some holidays just last 2 weeks and he passed away this morning. These past few days hasn’t been okay with me but better days ahead. Thank you uncle for the advice and support”.
Meanwhile Chelsea are yet to issue official communication on the death of Eric Kweku.
Rest In Peace Eric????— Reece James (@reecejames_24) June 7, 2022
You was more than a kit man. You had a real clean heart, funny personality and always wanted the best for all the academy lads. Miss the days when I used to rummage for fresh Nike socks ????
Until we meet again???? fly high & rest easy. Will miss you???? pic.twitter.com/pg0nyue8P7
RIP ERIC ????????????????— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) June 7, 2022
Heartbreaking news today.
BOSS you will be deeply missed ???????? pic.twitter.com/lZSttjXuGf
Heartbreaking to hear the news of your death. Mr Eric (Asiedu), you were more than a kits man.— Yussif Moro Owusu (@YussifOwusuMoro) June 7, 2022
You took me as your son at Chelsea. We had the Ghana ???????? vibes together. You served the boys well.
I have no words. Totally devastated. I’ll miss you pic.twitter.com/j2Llc23UIx
Such sad news.— Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) June 7, 2022
Rest in pace Eric ????
Top person, always smiling and friendly to all the academy staff & players in my time at Chelsea Academy ???? https://t.co/P6d1vulsZx
Rip Eric ????????????— chelseajames (@chelsea69610967) June 7, 2022
Eric, Chelsea Kitman don change address! pic.twitter.com/P6Jr8Jpn4J— Chelsea In Pidgin ???? (@Chelsea4Pidgin) June 7, 2022
Chelsea’s academy kit man???? R.I.P Eric https://t.co/gnTa8F2lsT— - (@MauricioPanini) June 7, 2022
Who can u spot in this photo— ChelseaFC2022????⚽️???? (@Chelsea_FC_2022) June 7, 2022
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Billy Gilmour
Dejan sterling
Connor Gallagher
Merch Guehi
Tariq Lamptey
Kit man Eric
Jody Morris pic.twitter.com/UibE7gUmbY
