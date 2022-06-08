1
Menu
Sports

Chelsea players, fans pay tribute to late Ghanaian kit man

Eric Chelsea Academy Men.jfif Eric with Chelsea academy players

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea kitman dies

John Terry mourns demise of Chelsea kitman

Hudson-Odoi pays tribute to Eric Kweku

Chelsea legend John Terry has led a pack of players and fans to pay tribute to late kitman Eric Kweku who died few days after a vacation in Ghana.

John Terry tweeted "“RIP ERIC. Heartbreaking news today. BOSS you will be deeply missed.

The fans have been paying tribute to the man who has been with Chelsea for ages, serving the club's academy.

Black Stars target Calum Hudson-Odoi has been mourning the unfortunate demise of the man and so is defender Reece James who posted a picture of Eric with academy team.

Meanwhile, a social media influencer with the handle ‘Asiedu Mends’ has claimed to be the nephew of the deceased man.

According to him, his uncle came to Ghana to spend his holidays some two weeks ago and passed away in the morning of Tuesday, June 7.

Sharing a picture of the late Eric, he wrote “This is my uncle. He came to Ghana to spend some holidays just last 2 weeks and he passed away this morning. These past few days hasn’t been okay with me but better days ahead. Thank you uncle for the advice and support”.

Meanwhile Chelsea are yet to issue official communication on the death of Eric Kweku.















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Father of Rastafarian student at Achimota School complains about son's crude, disrespectful behaviour
No selection, no tracksuit: The story of how Ghana badly treated Otto Addo in 1998
Gyakie and Black Sherif have been buried - Blakk Rasta
Step-father leads boys to molest daughter
Why Afia Schwar cursed Maurice Ampaw with eggs, schnapps
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia