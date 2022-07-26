Chelsea put up Ghana defender Baba Rahman on sale

Defender Baba Rahman

English Premier League giants Chelsea is ready to sell Ghana defender Baba Rahman ahead of next season.

The 28-year-old has been a Chelsea player since 2015, having joined the club from German club Augsburg for more than 20 million pounds.



He signed an extension before the start of last season, so his current contract will expire in 2024.



Rahman spent last season on loan at Reading FC in the English Championship, his fifth loan in a row.

Since joining the two-time Champions League winners, the former Dreams FC and Kotoko player have had loan spells with Schalke 04, Stade Reims, Real Mallorca, PAOK and Reading FC.



The defender played for Chelsea under former bosses Guus Hiddink and Jose Mourinho in the 2015-16 season but soon fell down the pecking order for a starting place.



Footballghana.com understands Chelsea is conscious of loan limits that have come into play through FIFA’s new regulations and has therefore decided to put up the Ghanaian left-back for sale.