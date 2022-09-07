16
Chelsea sack coach Thomas Tuchel

118624780 Thomastuchelchelsea Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea have sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel following their Champions League defeat to Dynamo Zagreb.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the club announced that it has parted company with the German coach.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach", the statement reads.

The dismissal of the German coach follows the club's poor start to the season where they lost three of their opening five games.

Thomas Tuchel won the UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

